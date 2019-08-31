Society

Single and looking to meet that special someone? Dating in California is going to cost you

By ABC7.com staff
Are you single and looking to meet that special someone? Well, dating in California is going to cost you.

According to Match.com, the average cost of a date is about $226 in the Golden State. That includes a dinner for two, a bottle of wine and two movie tickets.

The average cost around the country is roughly $102.

New York is the most expensive at almost $300 for a night out. South Dakota is the least expansive place for a date night at an average cost of $38.
