WATCH LIVE: Looting in Santa Monica blocks away from Black Lives Matter protest

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- As a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest was underway in Santa Monica Sunday, stores a block away were being looted on the Third Street Promenade.It did not appear that the looters were part of the protest happening on Montana Avenue.Dozens of people were seen taking merchandise from stores in the shopping district. People with arms full of boxes were walking quickly away from the area. In some cases, there appeared to be organized groups of people loading cars full of merchandise. At least one vehicle was seen with out-of-state license plates and another had its license plate covered.The looting was a contrast to what initially appeared to be mostly a lawful demonstration just blocks away. Protesters staged a sit-in, with police setting up a skirmish line around the protesters.Authorities eventually declared a 4 p.m. curfew in an effort to disperse the crowd.On Saturday, multiple communities in Southern California saw extensive protests, with some of them resulting in violence, including fires and looting. Police struggled to maintain control of the crowds, and the National Guard was ultimately called in overnight to help maintain control in Los Angeles. Almost 400 people were arrested in Los Angeles.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.