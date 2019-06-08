Los Angeles Pride: Parade route, street closures, ticket information

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots in Greenwich Village in New York City, which led to the fight for LGBTQ+ rights in the U.S.
STREET CLOSURES
Some street closures are already in place. San Vicente Boulevard from Melrose Avenue to Santa Monica Boulevard has been shut down since Thursday night.
On Sunday, Santa Monica Boulevard will be shut down in both directions from Fairfax Avenue to Doheny Drive.
L.A. PRIDE OPENING CEREMONY
The weekend started with a free night of entertainment, programming, and festivities, Friday night at West Hollywood Park.
Visitors attended a Vogue Ball and Drag Show, a performance by Todrick Hall, and at 10:30 p.m., a 60-minute concert by Paula Abdul.
L.A. PRIDE FESTIVAL
A diverse group of LGBTQ+ and allied performers will take the stage at the L.A. Pride Festival in West Hollywood Park, Saturday and Sunday.
Grammy Award-winner Meghan Trainor and British electronic pop trio Years & Years will headline this year's festival. Ashanti, Amara La Negra, Dej Loaf, Greyson Chance, MNEK, Pabllo Vittar and Ah-Mer-Ah-Su will also perform.
You can purchase tickets for the festival here.
PRIDE ON THE BOULEVARD
New this year, L.A. Pride and the City of West Hollywood have teamed up to host the first-ever, free-to-the-public "Pride on the Boulevard."
Saturday and Sunday, there will be exhibitors, local artist performances, DJ's, beer gardens, rides and attractions, and a health and wellness fair located along Santa Monica Boulevard between Robertson Blvd. and Hancock Avenue.
L.A. PRIDE PARADE
The weekend culminates with Sunday's Pride Parade and has the theme of "Just Unite." ABC7 is proud to be the broadcast partner for the L.A. Pride Parade, bringing the annual event to broadcast television for the first time ever.
The parade route goes 1.5 miles down Santa Monica Boulevard, from Crescent Heights Boulevard to just past Robertson Blvd.
For more information on L.A. Pride, click here, and for a complete list of June's Pride Month events, click here.
Check out abc7.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQ+ community and their allies, and share your Pride with #abc7pride.