SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $26 million sold at Norwalk gas station

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- If you purchased a SuperLotto Plus ticket in Norwalk this weekend you might want to check it.

A ticket worth $26 million was purchased at an ARCO AM/PM located at 10602 E. Imperial Highway.

The winning numbers were 23, 36, 12, 31, 13, and the Mega number was 10.

Meanwhile, the business earns a bonus of $130,000 for selling the winning ticket.

An additional winning ticket matching the five numbers was sold in Seal Beach. That ticket is worth $36,680.
