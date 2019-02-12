SOCIETY

Lottery winner claims prize in 'Scream' mask to hide identity

One man doesn't want anyone to know he's a new millionaire.

He won the Super Lotto in Jamaica and wore a mask from the horror movie "Scream" to claim his $158.4 million check ($1.17 million US) prize.

The man, who simply identified himself as A. Campbell, waited 54 days to claim the ticket.

Lottery winners wearing masks to claim their prize has become a trend. Past Jamaican Super Lotto winners have worn emoji and animal masks.
Those who wear masks fear they will be recognized and harassed on the streets.
