Lottery winner claims prize in 'Scream' mask to hide identity

This is that happiness only a #SuperMillionaire knows about😎 pic.twitter.com/xjRxtModuR — Supreme Ventures Ltd (@SVLGrp) February 5, 2019

One man doesn't want anyone to know he's a new millionaire.He won the Super Lotto in Jamaica and wore a mask from the horror movie "Scream" to claim his $158.4 million check ($1.17 million US) prize.The man, who simply identified himself as A. Campbell, waited 54 days to claim the ticket.Lottery winners wearing masks to claim their prize has become a trend. Past Jamaican Super Lotto winners have worn emoji and animal masks.Those who wear masks fear they will be recognized and harassed on the streets.