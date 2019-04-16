A look back at Marc Brown's 30 years covering news in Los Angeles and beyond for Eyewitness News

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- There's no way to sum up every story Marc Brown has worked on over the past 30 years. But we've compiled a few highlights of some big stories he's covered through the years, as we celebrate his 30th anniversary at ABC7.He's interviewed presidents and world leaders, covered landmark trials, moderated debates and traveled as far as the Philippines and Africa in search of stories that have impacted all of us.Take a look at just a few of those notable stories as we look back on Marc Brown's 30 years at Eyewitness News.