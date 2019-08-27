Homeless in Southern California

Mayor Eric Garcetti says more resources coming to combat homelessness

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti addressed the city's homeless crisis Monday, providing updates that highlighted recent successes, but also discussing what has to be done to fix the problem.

"We will provide public health services to encampments to ensure that the hardest hit areas receive regularly scheduled cleanups and hygiene services, and our teams will deliver resources like daily trash collection and mobile restrooms," Garcetti said.

Garcetti's monthly update on homelessness tried to focus on the successes in the task to house the tens of thousands of people living on the streets.

The mayor rattled off the positives.

"Where we had 110 projects just a month ago, we now have 150 projects that are in the pipeline, representing 10,669 affordable and supportive units," he said.

According to City Hall, in July alone, city workers made roughly 1,800 contacts and staged 455 homeless area cleanups.

In those sweeps, the city removed nearly 1,500 tons of trash and more than 3,000 needles.

However, the crisis persists. Garcetti points the finger at cuts in federal and state affordable housing funds.

"Twenty billion dollars in this last decade that could have kept people from becoming homeless has been cut out of our state and federal funds that go to the local government," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeles countyhomeless in southern californiaeric garcettihomeless
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMELESS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
Riverside shuts down large-scale homeless encampment
Advocates change signs along Echo Park Lake to draw attention to homelessness
Santa Monica homeless feeding program continues in park amid opposition
This text chain alerts the homeless about free local services
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Marina murder mystery: Possible killing stuns community
LAPD seeking public's help in Boyle Heights hit-and-run
La Brea Tar Pits considering major makeover, unveil new designs
Suspect sought in fatal beating of 59-year-old man in DTLA
Latinos vastly underrepresented in film, study says
Sherman Oaks residents angry over removal of old trees
4-year-old has Costco-themed birthday party of his dreams
Show More
Murrieta house explosion: Father seeking answers about son's injuries
Man killed at Corona Costco was "a peaceful and loving soul"
OC 'Oxygod' sentenced to nearly 2 decades in federal prison
LA gang members sentenced for killing 19-year-old Marine
New marketplace taking over vacant Macy's building in OC
More TOP STORIES News