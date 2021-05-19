Mega Millions: 2 tickets each worth $183K sold in Carson, San Diego

Society

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- There were no tickets sold with all six Mega Millions numbers in Tuesday's drawing, but two tickets worth approximately $183,000 each with five matching numbers were sold right here in Southern California!

Since no tickets had the Mega Number of 4, the drawing rises to $515 million for Friday's drawing.

A ticket with five numbers was sold at a Chevron gas station on Central Avenue in Carson. Another ticket with five numbers was sold at a gas station-convenience store in San Diego. The tickets are worth $183,291 each, according to California Lottery officials.

California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.



Three other tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold. The ones sold in Delaware and Ohio are both worth $1 million.

The one sold in Virginia is worth $2 million because the player utilized the Megaplier option, where for an additional $1 any non-jackpot prize will be multiplied by the Megaplier number drawn.

The numbers drawn Tuesday were 3, 5, 56, 61, 66 and the Mega number was 4. The jackpot was $475 million.

The drawing was the 26th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

City News Service contributed to this report.
