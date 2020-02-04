Society

Memorial service for Altobelli family to be held at Angel Stadium

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A memorial service will be held at Angel Stadium for John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, who were among the nine people killed in a helicopter crash last week in Calabasas.

John Altobelli, 56, was the longtime baseball coach at Orange Coast College. He died in the crash along with his 46-year-old wife Keri and 14-year-old daughter Alyssa. The crash also claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Vigil honors memory of Alyssa Altobelli, 14-year-old killed in helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant

Friends and family gathered in Newport Beach to honor the memory of Alyssa Altobelli, a 14-year-old girl who died in the helicopter crash that killed nine, including Kobe Bryant his daughter Gianna.



The service for the Altobellis will be held Feb. 10 starting at 4 p.m., according to OCC Athletics. The public is invited to attend.

"Needless to say ... there will be plenty of room so if you'd like to be a part of this, we'd love to have you!" said OCC Athletic's Twitter account.



Several tributes have been held for the Altobellis since the crash.
