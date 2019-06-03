Society

Metro Gold Line parking fee goes into effect in Arcadia, Duarte stations

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Commuters who park at the Metro Gold Line's Arcadia and Duarte stations will start having to pay a $3 fee to leave their vehicles at the lot beginning Monday.

Metro says both Arcadia and Duarte stations will eventually offer a $59 monthly pass, but it first wants to analyze how many commuters continue parking at the lots.

Metro has been implementing paid parking lots at busier stations the past two years. The transit agency said it has done so to ensure there are enough spaces for actual riders.

Commuters who board the Arcadia station can still find free parking at Sierra Madre Villa station, one stop west.
