Eyewitness This: Price tag for Metro line through Sepulveda Pass swells to $13 billion

Those who travel along the 405 Freeway have one of the worst commutes in the world. Now, Metro is trying to alleviate that traffic headache.

Metro is looking for new mass transit options for the Sepulveda Pass, but it's not going to come cheap.Metro has been studying various options to add a rail line connecting riders from Van Nuys to the Expo Line just north of the 10 Freeway - making for a quick 10-minute trip. A second phase could extend to Los Angeles International Airport.But the price tag would cost as much as $13.8 billion - significantly higher than what was first estimated by Metro.More than $5 billion of the project is funded through Measure M, which was approved by voters. However, the remaining funding is in question.Metro estimated more than 400,000 drivers travel through the Sepulveda Pass each day.The Sepulveda Line is expected to open in 2033, but it could open as soon as 2028 - just in time for the Olympics.ABC7's Marc Cota-Robles has more on the project.For more stories making headlines, watch Eyewitness This.