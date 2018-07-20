A former freight rail line could be the missing link in Metro's Rail to River Corridor.The unused rail line spans 10.6 miles and cuts through South L.A. to Inglewood.Officials say the underutilized railroad right-of-way can be converted into a pedestrian and bicycle corridor.The project area is largely composed of a mix of high-density neighborhoods, commercial centers and industrial uses.Metro wants to connect travelers to three north-south Metro transit lines: The Blue Line, Silver Line Bus and the future Crenshaw/LAX Line.The City of Los Angeles will use a three-year, $580,000 grant from Metro to craft a transit-oriented development plan for the surrounding area. The initial segment of the Rail to River corridor is scheduled to open in 2019.