SOCIETY

Michelle Obama is most admired woman in America, Gallup poll finds

EMBED </>More Videos

Former first lady Michelle Obama was voted the woman most admired by Americans this year, knocking Hillary Clinton from the top spot.

A former First Lady has bested another to become the most admired woman in America.

In a Gallop poll released Thursday, first lady Michelle Obama was voted the woman admired most by Americans this year.

Obama has been on tour promoting her best-selling memoir -- "Becoming."

The top spot was held by Hillary Clinton for 17 years.

Gallup noted Clinton has appeared in the top 10 more than any other woman.

Obama finished second to her three times before.

The poll, conducted every year but one since 1946, asked Americans, "in an open-ended question, to name the man and woman living anywhere in the world today whom they admire most."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymichelle obamahillary clintonhillary rodham clintonu.s. & world
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Dad books 6 flights to spend Christmas Eve with flight attendant daughter
Ref in dreadlocks controversy won't officiate in district again
LA County approves $70M to upgrade Magic Johnson Park
More Society
Top Stories
Mother, teen son found dead in Van Nuys apartment
2 LAPD officers rushed to hospital after crash in Boyle Heights
Statewide manhunt continues for suspected cop killer
Government shutdown likely to stretch into next week
Trampoline to be featured on float for 1st time in Rose Parade history
CA among states with highest number of officer fatalities
Dad books 6 flights to spend Christmas Eve with flight attendant daughter
Pediatrician warns parents of small hazards during holiday cleanup
Show More
LA County approves $70M to upgrade Magic Johnson Park
Heel and foot pain on the rise
IE home riddled with bullets after suspect's shootout with police
Woman who went missing by LACMA in 2016 confirmed dead by coroner
California girl dies in fall from scenic Arizona overlook
More News