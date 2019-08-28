Society

Music Center Plaza has grand reopening after $41M renovation in DTLA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Music Center Plaza in downtown Los Angeles held a grand reopening on Wednesday.

The ceremony was held at 10:30 a.m. on North Grand Avenue.

The dedication follows a 20 month and $41 million renovation of the outdoor area.

The renovation included the construction of five new buildings and several new places to eat.

The plaza will be home to free and low-cost events. For more event info, visit www.musiccenter.org.
