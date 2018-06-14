Muslim women removed from Laguna Beach cafe reach settlement

Seven Muslim women kicked out of a Laguna Beach Urth Caffe by its management have reached a settlement requiring the restaurant chain to hold diversity trainings for its employees and update its policies.The group of women claimed that they were forced to leave the restaurant in 2016 because they were Muslim.Urth Caffe agreed to clarify its seating policy to ensure that it is applied consistently to all customers. The restaurant also included in its employee handbook a requirement that customer diversity be respected."My friends and I took this stand to see change and ensure that any type of discriminatory conduct is never accepted or tolerated," plaintiff Sara Farsakh said. "I'm glad this has led to a positive result and I'm hopeful what happened to us will not be repeated again."The Laguna Beach Urth Caffe will offer free drinks and desserts for all customers on Saturday, June 16 in a public celebration of Eid al-Fitr, the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.The civil lawsuit brought against the restaurant chain was for violation of California's Unruh Civil Rights Act, which states that places of public accommodation are required to provide all persons full and equal services regardless of their religion.