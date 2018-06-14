SOCIETY

Muslim women removed from Laguna Beach cafe reach settlement

EMBED </>More Videos

A group of Muslim women kicked out of a Laguna Beach Urth Caffe have reached a settlement requiring the restaurant chain to hold diversity trainings and update its policies. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Seven Muslim women kicked out of a Laguna Beach Urth Caffe by its management have reached a settlement requiring the restaurant chain to hold diversity trainings for its employees and update its policies.

The group of women claimed that they were forced to leave the restaurant in 2016 because they were Muslim.

RELATED: Women file discrimination lawsuit against Urth Caffe in Laguna Beach

Urth Caffe agreed to clarify its seating policy to ensure that it is applied consistently to all customers. The restaurant also included in its employee handbook a requirement that customer diversity be respected.

"My friends and I took this stand to see change and ensure that any type of discriminatory conduct is never accepted or tolerated," plaintiff Sara Farsakh said. "I'm glad this has led to a positive result and I'm hopeful what happened to us will not be repeated again."

RELATED: Urth Caffe countersues group of Muslim women in discrimination lawsuit

The Laguna Beach Urth Caffe will offer free drinks and desserts for all customers on Saturday, June 16 in a public celebration of Eid al-Fitr, the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The civil lawsuit brought against the restaurant chain was for violation of California's Unruh Civil Rights Act, which states that places of public accommodation are required to provide all persons full and equal services regardless of their religion.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydiscriminationsettlementcafesmuslimslawsuitrestaurantLaguna BeachOrange CountyLos Angeles CountyLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
OC restaurant disputes claims of Muslim discrimination
Urth Caffe countersues group of Muslim women in discrimination lawsuit
Women file discrimination lawsuit against OC Urth Caffe
SOCIETY
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Garcetti proposes changes to DROP program to stop system abuse
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
More Society
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Show More
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
More News