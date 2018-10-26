Mysterious lights flashing across LA skies leave residents wondering

A number of people posted videos to social media Friday night of mysterious lights in the sky, prompting many viewers to wonder if it was a rocket, meteor or something else.The light looked like a meteor or possibly junk burning up as it entered the Earth's atmosphere.It turns out the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs were jumping into the Rose Bowl at the UCLA football game.They posted video to Facebook as they did a practice run earlier in the day.The videos simply show what the leap frogs look like when they jump at night.Mystery solved.