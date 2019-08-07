Society

Manhattan Beach 'emoji house' prompts frustrated residents to speak out at city council meeting

By
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Several residents expressed their concerns at a Manhattan Beach City Council meeting regarding a neighborhood home painted pink and decorated with giant emojis.

Neighbors say the bright fuchsia paint and two huge cross-eyed emojis -- one with a zippered mouth -- went up on the house on 39th Street in late May.

Since then, some residents complained their quiet neighborhood has become a tourist attraction.

"We have a lot of pedestrian traffic, car traffic, bikes, people sitting in our driveways, people filming, people FaceTiming," said a person at the meeting.

Manhattan Beach emoji war: House painted bright pink after neighbors report owner
EMBED More News Videos

Some Manhattan Beach residents say the emoji war is not over, and they will fight to get the painting removed.



Another frustrated resident called the paint and emojis graffiti.

Kathryn Kidd, the owner of the so-called "emoji house," recently told Eyewitness News she used the home as a short-term rental, not realizing that's not allowed in Manhattan Beach.

Neighbors reported her and Kidd was fined $4,000. Shortly after that, neighbors say the paint and emojis went up.

"This was solely about retaliation and meant as a personal attack on my wife, me and our neighbors," said another attendee at the meeting.

Kidd previously told Eyewitness News it wasn't a retaliation.

Other residents worry it could lower property value and ask the city to do something.

"This all got started because a neighbor was trying to help the city enforce the rules," Dina Doll said during the meeting. "Again, people have come up to me to say, 'I've been afraid of retaliation as well if I report my neighbor.' Do you want a chilling effect here?"

The city planning commission is expected to take a closer look at a residential mural ordinance later this month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymanhattan beachlos angeles countyneighboremojisreal estate
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man sought in attempted kidnapping of teen girl in Riverside
Brush fire erupts in Turnbull Canyon area of Whittier
Cyntoia Brown free after being in prison since she was 16
Times Square panic: Backfiring motorcycle causes crowds to flee in NYC
O.C. family faces huge medical bill as 3-year-old boy awaits heart surgery
Suspect arrested for allegedly sexually battering woman in I.E.
Self-defense expert: How to fight off an active shooter
Show More
Walgreens to close hundreds of US stores as part of cost-cutting plan
New CA law kept more than 100 felons from buying bullets in July
1 killed, 1 injured in fiery Pacoima crash
County health officials warning about measles case in Union Station
Low income families receive helping hand before new school year
More TOP STORIES News