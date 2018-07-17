CIRCLE OF HEALTH

New device helps quell fear of falling for seniors

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandy Craven, 70, had a stroke about three years ago and has been using MyNotifi in case she falls. (KABC)

By
One in four Americans ages 65 and older will fall this year.

And it's an experience that leaves seniors fearful and concerned, especially if they live on their own.

A fall can result in a serious, sometimes even fatal injury.

But a new tech-based solution aims to help older Americans summon the help they need while also keeping family members in the loop.

Sandy Craven is 70 years old and had a stroke about three years ago.

She lives alone, and does OK, but since her stroke she says she's fallen more than a dozen times and sometimes has trouble getting up.

"One time I fell and I dragged myself from the utility room into the den where I could get up in the recliner," she said.

Craven fell so often, she looked into medical alert systems. But she didn't like the ones that worked by notifying a call center. Those sometimes call 911 before they can verify if it's a real emergency.

She found one called MyNotifi, which she wears on her wrist like a watch. It detects falls, uses GPS and is connected to her cellphone.

The device sends a text to her loved ones if she falls, and if Craven can't speak, they will know to call 911 immediately.

"If you fall, you just instantly tap your phone," Craven explained. "In just a minute, my daughter's phone will ring."

Craven's daughter Anissa King said that she receives a notification telling her that her mom just fell.

That helps family members who may not live nearby still feel connected.

One of the issues that increases fall risk is that seniors often lose core strength, which contributes to instability.

There's also a decline in physical activity and without daily exercise, balance can suffer.

There are steps family members and caregivers can take to minimize the risk, like keeping floors clutter-free and keeping hallways well-lit.

But there are exercises seniors can do as well, and the MyNotifi app also has suggestions on ways to improve strength and reduce falls.

Dr. John Early is an orthopedic surgeon, and has seen the problems that can result from falls.

He said, "They become more problematic as we get older because we take it for granted that it's going to happen rather than fight it."

Craven said having a device that monitors her and summons help from her daughter makes her feel a lot less helpless.

The cost of the MyNotifi is $299. Since it does not use a call center, there is no monthly monitoring fee. The device uses an algorithm that detects a fall by measuring a person's speed in all directions, then compares that to the direction of the actual fall, which reduces the chances of a "false alarm" notification.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysenior citizenselderlyCircle of Health
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
New implantable device offers relief from chronic pain
How to handle unexpected charges on your medical bill
How screening can save lives for people with hepatitis C
Recovery steps after workout key to preventing injuries, experts say
Healthy Habits offering free workouts at some LA parks
More Circle of Health
SOCIETY
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Walmart employee steps in when nail salon turns away woman with cerebral palsy
7-day planner
Surfers from across world join International Bodysurfing Championship
More Society
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News