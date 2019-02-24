New Girl Scouts center in Inglewood to serve as hub for 45,000 LA-area scouts

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The Girl Scouts are set to open a new service center in Inglewood on Sunday.The center, located on North La Brea Avenue, will serve as a hub for 45,000 Los Angeles-area scouts.It will offer programs in life and outdoor skills, as well as science, technology, engineering, arts and math.Sunday's grand opening was slated to take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and was expected to feature activities for families, music and a Girl Scout cookie booth.