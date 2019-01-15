EYEWITNESS NEWSMAKERS

New LASD sheriff Alex Villanueva promises ICE out of jail, body cameras for deputies

EMBED </>More Videos

New Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said he'll make good on his campaign promise to remove Immigration and Customs Enforcement from the jail, but that doesn't mean the LASD won't work with ICE.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
New Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said he'll make good on his campaign promise to remove Immigration and Customs Enforcement from the jail, but that doesn't mean the LASD won't work with ICE.

Speaking on Eyewitness Newsmakers, Villanueva said dangerous undocumented criminals released from jail custody will still be turned over to ICE agents under SB54, but it will happen in a secure courtyard, outside the jail's confines.

The sheriff weighed in on new jails, saying it's too soon to jump into a $2 billion facility.

"I think we have to halt the process, press pause," Villanueva said.

He's talking about a smaller lockup but more mental health facilities spread through the community. And as for building a new women's jail in Lancaster: "It's a horrifically bad idea," he said.

Villanueva is talking about the distance from visitors and medical facilities.

Villanueva predicted L.A. County sheriff's deputies will wear body cameras by the first quarter of 2019. Most police departments have them now, to ensure the safety of civilians and sworn personnel.

The sheriff said the department has reduced startup costs that caused the initial program "sticker shock." He said body cameras can get underway for $13 million run by a department of 11 employees, instead of the original quote of 239 employees and $55 million.

Villanueva clarified his stand on refusing to return campaign money that may have been collected from straw donors. When it was reported a complaint is being investigated that larger donations were sent to the campaign through small donors, Villanueva said he would not return the money because he knows of no wrongdoing. He said he still knows of no impropriety to date, but if he does, he "would give it back."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyeyewitness newsmakerslos angeles county sheriff's departmentimmigrationICEbody cameras
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EYEWITNESS NEWSMAKERS
Gov. Jerry Brown reflects on term, legacy as he leaves office
LA to hold special election, build more housing in 2019
Mayor Eric Garcetti says his out-of-state campaigning was a win
CA's Prop 6 to repeal state's gas tax draws strong opinions
More eyewitness newsmakers
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Meghan Markle teases due date
'World record egg' cracks the internet
Eye on L.A. explores 10 uniquely Los Angeles experiences
More Society
Top Stories
Encino guest house pushed off foundation by heavy debris flow
Storm setting daily rainfall records in SoCal
Evacuations ordered in Woolsey, Holy Fire burn areas
SoCal storms continue Tuesday with threat of flooding, mudslides
LAUSD's Austin Beutner says district lost $15 million on first day of strike
Mother arrested days after boy's body is found in Covina home
LAUSD teachers push for reinvestment on 1st day of strike
Cathedral City suspect shot, killed by police
Show More
SoCal storm illuminates Malibu with colorful rainbow
Both directions of I-5 over Grapevine reopen after snow halts traffic
LAUSD students report absenteeism, boredom on 1st day of teachers strike
Snow comes to the San Gabriel mountains
PCH reopened after mudslide closure
More News