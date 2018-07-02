New owner describes plan for Los Angeles Times

After 18 years of absentee control, the Los Angeles Times is back under local ownership.Both owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong and executive editor Norman Pearlstine were guests on Eyewitness Newsmakers.The biotech billionaire paid $500 million for the Times and the San Diego Union-Tribune as well as a group of publications.Pearlstine is a veteran journalist who has helmed Time, Inc., The Wall Street Journal and Forbes.They said they will increase the Times staff, which has been reduced to 400 from more than 1,000.Soon-Shiong, who owned a percentage of Chicago's Tronc, the Times' previous owner, said he decided to buy the newspaper after learning the Washington, D.C. bureau would be closed and there would be more layoffs.Soon-Shiong explained why his decision to buy the newspapers is "deeply personal."He was born in South Africa during apartheid, after his parents fled China in World War II.He worked as a runner on the newspaper, a paperboy who ended up owning newspapers.He remains involved in his biotech research and is focusing on a cancer vaccine.After the newspaper moves to its new campus in El Segundo, there are plans to include a Times Center for community enrichment.While the Capital Gazette shooting in Maryland appears based on a personal legal dispute, Soon-Shiong talked about the climate of hostility toward the media.Not long after President Donald Trump was elected, the newspaper ran a series of critical editorials questioning his whether he is fit to be president.Pearlstine addressed how to keep opinion separate from news coverage.Soon-Shiong indicated he would like to see more opinion from both sides of an issue.The two discussed their vision for the Times as a civic institution, and what the owner believes is its role as an antidote to what he called the "cancer of fake news," found mostly on the internet.