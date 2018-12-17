SOCIETY

Newlyweds give back to others by taking wedding guests to shop 'Toys For Tots'

EMBED </>More Videos

Guests at one wedding walked with the newlyweds down the aisles of Target as they shopped for 'Toys for Tots.'

By
ORLANDO, Florida --
A groom didn't invite guests to join him and his bride down a traditional wedding aisle, instead he invited them to the ones at Target!

Seven years ago, Brad and Jessica Bond spent their first date shopping for items to donate to Toys for Tots. He thought it would be a fun way to acknowledge their love story by taking his entire wedding to Target.

Brad surprised everyone with $10 gift cards and they all went shopping for toys.

"I didn't know until the car ride here!" one guest said.

"Everyone thought it was a joke at first, I think, and they were like, 'No, we're seriously going," another explained.

Guests ended up spending some of their own money for extra donations. When the store manager learned what was happening, she also handed over a car full of toys.

Follow Erica Simon on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyweddingtargetgood newsfeel goodu.s. & worldtoys for totsFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Merriam-Webster word of the Year 2018: Justice
Miss Spain is 1st transgender contestant for Miss Universe
Holiday light displays in Southern California
More Society
Top Stories
Dangerous surf pounds Southland coast
SoCal sees light rain, cold temps, high surf Monday
10 suspects sought after Beverly Grove pop-up store ransacked
Young couple killed after car crashes into Hyde Park building
Water main break in Beverly Hills shuts down stretch of Sunset Boulevard
US conducts 6 airstrikes against Somalia extremists, 62 dead
Thousand Oaks victims memorial relocated due to safety concerns
Patient steals ambulance, goes on bizarre chase in IE
Show More
Holiday tip guide: Expert explains how to tip for a healthy budget
Woman and her suspected killer found dead in Cudahy
Philippines contestant Catriona Gray named Miss Universe
'Mary Poppins Returns' cast, director discuss film's multi-generational appeal
Los Angeles Rams lose 30-23 against Philadelphia Eagles
More News