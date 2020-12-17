Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster pays off over $12K in layaway items at Compton store

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Christmas came early for some families in Compton thanks to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.Smith-Schuster's foundation along with the nonprofit Pay Away the Layaway helped pick up the tab on layaway items at a Burlington Coat Factory store in Compton.More than $12,000 worth of gifts and essentials at the store were all paid.Smith-Schuster, a former USC Trojan, had his family help during the event. For Smith-Schuster's mom, being part of the event was both rewarding and emotional."I've been there, I know what it feels like. I know what it feels like to not make Christmas happen for your kids," an emotional Sammy Schuster said. "So, this hits home for me. That's why we started the JuJu Foundation, so we can give hope, we can give Christmas, we can give love to families who are in need."