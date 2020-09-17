Viral video shows Florida protesters demand Target customers remove their masks

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6336741" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Target also said you'll be able to get holiday deals starting in October because "holiday shopping can mean crowded events, and this isn't a year for crowds."

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6199179" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's what could happen if you click the link in a widespread scam text offering $175 of free groceries from Target.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida -- A viral video from a Target in Florida has sparked outrage across the internet.The video shows protesters against wearing masks parading through a Target store, yelling for other customers to remove their masks."Take off your mask. We're done We're done," the protesters shouted with their fists in the air.About nine protesters can be seen in the video.They were also singing along to the song "We're Not Gonna Take It."Some of the protesters were wearing "Make America Great Again" gear.Over the summer, Target started requiring customers to wear masks inside their stores as part of the company's COVID-19 safety measures.