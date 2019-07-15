Eyewitness This: O.C. company issues recall for beef, chicken products due to undeclared allergens

BREA, Calif. (KABC) -- Nearly 13,000 pounds of diced beef and chicken products are being recalled by a Brea-based company.Fieldsource Food Systems says the recall is due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The uncooked, marinated, diced beef and chicken cubes contain wheat - an ingredient that is not on the product label. Consumers who have the products can either throw them away or return them to the store you purchased it from. So far there's been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to someone eating the products.For more stories making headlines, watch Eyewitness This.