SOCIETY

Orange County group goes on pilgrimage in solidarity with immigrant community

EMBED </>More Videos

A group of churchgoers in Orange County is doing what they can to stand with the immigrant children separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border. (KABC)

By
TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) --
A group of churchgoers in Orange County is doing what they can to stand with the immigrant children separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border.

One step at a time, a group of 17 church parishioners began a three-day, 54-mile journey on Friday. They're walking from Lake Forest to downtown Los Angeles, a pilgrimage to show solidarity with the immigrant community.

"We raise our voice for all the people coming to this country looking for a better life," said parishioner Miguel Leonides.

MORE: Everything you need to know about the immigrant family separation controversy
EMBED More News Videos

''Good Morning America'' has the latest on the Trump administration's ''zero tolerance'' immigration policy that has led to children and parents being separated.



At the core of this pilgrimage is a call to action for the thousands of children separated from their families at the border under President Donald Trump's zero-tolerance immigration policy.

The parishioners said they've been heartbroken by the images of the children.

MORE: TIME Magazine asks 'What kind of country are we?' in cover featuring Trump, crying immigrant girl
EMBED More News Videos

The cover shows President Donald Trump looming over an immigrant girl with the words: "Welcome to America.''



"We have been praying a lot, hoping...to ask God to open up the hearts, and for people to have compassion that families should not be separated," said parishioner Lily Ellis.

The group said they're praying for unity and for those families to be reunited after the president signed an executive order to end the policy of separating families. It's not clear, however, when or how the reunions will happen.

"It's definitely a start, but there's plenty more to do," Ellis added.

AUDIO: Migrant children separated from parents wail at U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility

The pilgrimage is called Siempre Adelante, meaning always forward. They also want lawmakers to move forward on an immigration bill asking for reform and a path to citizenship for DACA recipients.

The group will end their journey on Sunday in downtown L.A. for a special mass.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyimmigrationimmigration reformPresident Donald TrumpreligionpilgrimageTustinOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Walmart employee steps in when nail salon turns away woman with cerebral palsy
7-day planner
Surfers from across world join International Bodysurfing Championship
More Society
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News