TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) --A group of churchgoers in Orange County is doing what they can to stand with the immigrant children separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border.
One step at a time, a group of 17 church parishioners began a three-day, 54-mile journey on Friday. They're walking from Lake Forest to downtown Los Angeles, a pilgrimage to show solidarity with the immigrant community.
"We raise our voice for all the people coming to this country looking for a better life," said parishioner Miguel Leonides.
At the core of this pilgrimage is a call to action for the thousands of children separated from their families at the border under President Donald Trump's zero-tolerance immigration policy.
The parishioners said they've been heartbroken by the images of the children.
"We have been praying a lot, hoping...to ask God to open up the hearts, and for people to have compassion that families should not be separated," said parishioner Lily Ellis.
The group said they're praying for unity and for those families to be reunited after the president signed an executive order to end the policy of separating families. It's not clear, however, when or how the reunions will happen.
"It's definitely a start, but there's plenty more to do," Ellis added.
The pilgrimage is called Siempre Adelante, meaning always forward. They also want lawmakers to move forward on an immigration bill asking for reform and a path to citizenship for DACA recipients.
The group will end their journey on Sunday in downtown L.A. for a special mass.