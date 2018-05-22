SOCIETY

OC homeless being moved out of Anaheim motel

EMBED </>More Videos

Thirty homeless people are being forced to leave a motel in Anaheim where they had been placed after being evicted from the Santa Ana riverbed. (KABC)

By
ANAHEIM (KABC) --
Ronald "Scooter" Heatley says he's packing his stuff and getting ready to leave the Baymont Inn & Suites in Anaheim.

Heatley is among 30 homeless people being forced to leave the motel. They were placed here in February after the county evicted hundreds of homeless people from the Santa Ana riverbed.

The county provided 30-day vouchers to the riverbed homeless to stay at Baymont and dozens of other motels in Orange County as part of a deal reached with attorneys in two civil rights lawsuits.

The county signed a $1.6 million agreement with Baymont to lease nearly 100 rooms through August for homeless people who qualify for mental health treatment.

It also contracted with a mental health services provider - Telecare. But some complain they have received little if any services, and question the assessments.

In a statement, a county spokesperson says: "As Healthcare Agency and contract provider staff have continued to perform clinical assessments, additional individuals have been identified who do not require this level of intensive treatment as they do not have evidence of a serious mental illness."

A county spokesperson says where people will go will depend on each individual and their specific needs.

Heatley says he was offered a shelter bed but says he can't handle crowded spaces and wants to stay out of trouble.

The county says those willing to accept help will be connected with the proper resources.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhomelessevictionAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Garcetti proposes changes to DROP program to stop system abuse
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
More Society
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News