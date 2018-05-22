OC homeless being moved out of Anaheim motel

Ronald "Scooter" Heatley says he's packing his stuff and getting ready to leave the Baymont Inn & Suites in Anaheim.Heatley is among 30 homeless people being forced to leave the motel. They were placed here in February after the county evicted hundreds of homeless people from the Santa Ana riverbed.The county provided 30-day vouchers to the riverbed homeless to stay at Baymont and dozens of other motels in Orange County as part of a deal reached with attorneys in two civil rights lawsuits.The county signed a $1.6 million agreement with Baymont to lease nearly 100 rooms through August for homeless people who qualify for mental health treatment.It also contracted with a mental health services provider - Telecare. But some complain they have received little if any services, and question the assessments.In a statement, a county spokesperson says: "As Healthcare Agency and contract provider staff have continued to perform clinical assessments, additional individuals have been identified who do not require this level of intensive treatment as they do not have evidence of a serious mental illness."A county spokesperson says where people will go will depend on each individual and their specific needs.Heatley says he was offered a shelter bed but says he can't handle crowded spaces and wants to stay out of trouble.The county says those willing to accept help will be connected with the proper resources.