Eyewitness This: O.C. teen organizes event to give away 5,000 backpacks full of school supplies

An Orange County teen with a big heart is helping kids in need just in time for the back-to-school season.Karina Tarsadia's "Backpack Project" held a giveaway at Angel Stadium on Sunday. The 15-year-old was able to put together 5,000 backpacks full of supplies for the event. She says traveling to places like India, Cambodia and Peru and seeing the poverty inspired her to do something for kids in her community.