Orange County to use fences to keep homeless out of flood control channels

Orange County is taking steps to keep the homeless out of flood control channels by fencing them off.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
The fencing will go up along flood control channels in Garden Grove, Santa Ana and Westminster.

In some cases, existing fences that have been cut away will be reinforced.

The fencing plan follows this summer's arson fires in the Santiago Creek area of Santa Ana.

One fire caused $20,000 in damage.

MORE: Police arrest arson suspect accused of starting 14 fires in Orange County
The Santa Ana Police Department arrested a suspect arsonist reportedly responsible for 14 separate area fires within the past month.

