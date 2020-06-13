Robert Fuller Palmdale death: City issues statement officially supporting call for independent investigation, autopsy

The city "is joining the family and the community's call for justice, and we do support a full investigation into his death. We will settle for nothing less than a thorough accounting of this matter," the statement said.
Palmdale officials have reached out to Fuller's family, offering help and support, said John Mlynar, a spokesman for the city.
Dozens of protesters gathered inside and outside City Hall on Friday to demand a thorough probe of the death of Fuller, a black man who was discovered with a rope around his neck shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday in Poncitlan Square, according to Lt. Brandon Dean of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Fuller was pronounced dead by personnel from a nearby fire station who responded to the scene.
"Although the investigation is on-going, it appears Mr. Fuller, tragically, committed suicide," the Sheriff's Department said in a Friday news release.
Hours later, at a well-attended Palmdale City Council Meeting, City Manager said there were "a lot of unanswered questions" in the case.
"We can't speculate, OK," he told attendees. "So my commitment to you, and our city's commitment to you, and the Sheriff's Department's commitment to you is: When we have more information, we will be 100% transparent."
An autopsy was conducted Friday by the Los Angeles County coroner's office, which deferred the cause of death.
"When a cause of death is deferred, a deputy medical examiner is requesting additional investigation, including laboratory testing and witness statements, before providing a final determination on the cause and manner of death,'' a coroner's spokesperson said.
If you or someone you know needs help, do not hesitate to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.