L.A. street artist Sabo altered 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' billboard with images, names of Jeffrey Epstein, Roman Polanski

The artist doctored the images and replaced Brad Pitt's name and head with Jeffrey Epstein's and Leonardo DiCaprio's image with Roman Polanski.
The title of the film was also altered to read "Once Upon a Time in Pedowood," a reference to Epstein and Polanski's alleged sex crimes involving underage girls.
The alternations were meant to highlight sex abuse in Hollywood.
Sabo took credit for the work on the Unsavory Agents website and Instagram account, saying "I've never prayed before a project, but I prayed before this one, in the names of all those children harmed by these monsters. I hope they all get caught and put behind bars."
The billboard is located on Pico Boulevard just east of La Cienega.