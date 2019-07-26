Society

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' billboard in Los Angeles vandalized with images, names of Jeffrey Epstein, Roman Polanski

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A billboard for the new Quentin Tarantino movie "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" was vandalized in Los Angeles.

The vandals doctored the images and replaced Brad Pitt's name and head with Jeffrey Epstein's and Leonardo DiCaprio's image with Roman Polanski.

The billboard is located on Pico Boulevard just east of La Cienega.

The culprits retitled the film -- "Once Upon a Time in Pedowood" because of Epstein and Polanski's alleged sex crimes involving underage girls.
