Society

Operation Surf gives veterans chance to learn, let go

By
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Dozens of veterans joined volunteers at the Huntington Beach Pier for a day to let go.

Operation Surf, a program of Amazing Surf Adventures, is a nonprofit that introduces military heroes to surfing.

Travis Strong is an Army veteran who lost both legs during his tour in Baghdad in 2006.

"It's just very freeing. I mean, anything that you can do that makes you feel normal again is really great," said Strong.

Operation Surf is in Huntington Beach for a week, teaching these veterans how to catch a wave.

"We tell them, 'You have to surrender to the elements, you have no control over the ocean, the only thing you can control is your attitude and your actions,'" said Danny Nichols, the director of the program in Huntington Beach.

This is the program's third year in the area, and organizers say 60% of volunteers are either first responders or other veterans. Many of the participants have adaptive challenges, but the instructors say nothing can stop the veterans from riding a wave.

Strong says it means a lot to be surrounded by other veterans who are focused on the water, not on any anxiety.

"Proud of them for putting themselves out there and putting themselves in an uncomfortable place to come out here and do that," said Strong, who rode several waves and said it felt amazing.

It's a feeling organizers hope all of the veterans feel -- the healing power of the ocean.

"To know what the ocean does for me, to be able to pass that gift onto them, there's no words for it," said Nichols.

For information on how you can help or donate, you can find more information at amazingsurfadventures.org/programs/operation-surf/.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhuntington beachorange countysurfingabc7 salutesveteran
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Show More
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
More TOP STORIES News