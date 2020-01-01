Oregon, Wisconsin fans hold friendly competition for good cause ahead of Rose Bowl

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Their teams are facing off in the Rose Bowl, but Tuesday was their day for a little friendly competition.Students, staff and fans of the University of Oregon and University of Wisconsin spent the morning volunteering for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.They were helping to feed hungry seniors across the county.Brenda Gough made the trip with her 14-year-old son, hoping he would leave the food bank full of appreciation."There are other people that don't have it as good as him and um, sorry. So we can't take what we have for granted," Gough said tearfully.Gough's son, Drew, explained how the volunteerism affected him."It makes me sad, because it sucks because I don't have to deal with that. Just to think about that people have to, it's not a good feeling, you know," he said.About 1 in 5 people across L.A. County are known as food insecure, which means they aren't sure where their next meal will come from.Volunteers packed 100,000 pounds of food that will provide 80,000 meals for the community. It's why donations and volunteers are so important, and even more special during times like these."I mean, it's so special that something that is so Los Angeles, The Rose Bowl is helping our community," said Roger Castle, L.A. Regional Food Bank Chief Development Officer.Each team worked to fill the most boxes with everything from pasta to peanut butter."I think there may be some wagering going on. I don't know if it's as critical as the Rose bowl because in the end everybody wins here today especially those in our community who need food assistance. So it's a good natured competition," Roger said.There were no losers Tuesday, but volunteers said the following day is a different story.