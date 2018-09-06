EYE ON L.A.

Pacific Palisades: Scenic and vibrant with a small town feel

Pacific Palisades: Scenic and vibrant neighborhood with a small town feel

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA (KABC) --
Although this neighborhood on the west side of L.A. has a small town feel, you might recognize parts of Pacific Palisades from the big screen. The original "Carrie," "Teen Wolf," and 2003's "Freaky Friday" were shot at the high school.

But the most famous landmarks in Pacific Palisades include the gorgeous Getty Villa and the peaceful Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine.

One of the best ways to escape the congestion of the city is to hit one of the many hiking trails.

Pacific Palisades is also the childhood hometown of ABC7's Josh Haskell.

Josh loved "Theatre Palisades Kids" years ago, and it's still teaching the fundamentals of stage today.

One of the first things to spark Josh's interest in journalism was the local paper--The Palisadian Post has been the heart of the community since 1928.

Even as this vibrant beachside town evolves, the heart of the community remains intact.
