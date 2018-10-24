SOCIETY

Pasadena high school senior crowned 2019 Rose Queen

A senior at Sequoyah High School in Pasadena has been crowned as the 2019 Rose Queen.

Louise Deser Siskel, who lives in San Marino, was announced as the 101st Rose Queen at a coronation ceremony Tuesday night at the Pasadena Playhouse.

The announcement follows a monthlong selection process with 24 Pasadena-area schools participating in interviews.

Louise and her court will attend nearly 100 events leading up to the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl game on New Year's Day.

Louise is currently a member of her school's debate team, judicial committee and YMCA's Youth and Government. She is also researching breast cancer under Dr. Shehla Pervin at Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science.

She plans to study cellular and molecular biology and would like to attend Johns Hopkins University, the University of Chicago or Yale University.
