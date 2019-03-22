Society

People don't become fully-formed adults until their 30s: Report

EMBED <>More Videos

People don't become fully-formed adults until their 30s: Report. Watch the story from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on March 20, 2019.

According to a new report, people don't become fully-formed adults until they're in their 30s.

Scientists from Cambridge University say even though the law deems a person an adult when they turn 18, the brain doesn't mature until 30 at the earliest.

The lead researcher says we don't move from childhood right into adulthood. Rather, there's a trajectory that lingers in between the two stages.

They admit that some may advance faster than others, but don't put too much pressure on yourself if you don't feel like a grown-up yet.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyhealthcheckbuzzworthybig talkersu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Suspect ID'd in Chino shooting that left woman dead, man hurt
Suspect sought after brutal rape at Metro station in East Hollywood
Rollover crash results in major delays on 605 Fwy. in Whittier
Chase ends with suspected kidnapping suspects, victim in custody
Disturbing video shows man kicking elderly woman on subway
LIVE: Gov. Newsom announces actions to protect communities from wildfires
Compton problems: $2M in help on the way
Show More
Eyewitness This: Super bloom from space, Tyson chicken recall, dream job for Marvel fans
VIDEO: Man on roof of Sun Valley gas station goes on bizarre rampage
Mom of 5 donates uterus to anonymous woman
UCLA men's soccer coach resigns amid college-admissions scandal
R. Kelly appears in court Friday
More TOP STORIES News