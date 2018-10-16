SOCIETY

Los Angeles restaurants would stop handing out plastic straws by 2021 under new plan

A new plan to phase out plastic straws in the city of Los Angeles was announced Tuesday.

A new plan to phase out plastic straws in the city of Los Angeles was announced Tuesday.

At City Hall, council members joined business and environmental leaders to announce the initiative that would require restaurants and other businesses to stop handing out single-use plastic straws by 2021.

"There will be more plastic by weight than fish in the ocean by 2050 if we don't change our behaviors across the planet," said Councilmember Mitch O' Farrell.

The L.A. City Council is also considering a measure that would make single-use plastic straws available only by request.

In a law signed by Gov. Jerry Brown in September, California became the first state to bar full-service restaurants from automatically giving out single-use plastic straws. It takes effect next year. Restaurants that don't comply will get two warnings before being fined up to $300 per year. It will apply only to full-service restaurants, not fast food establishments.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
