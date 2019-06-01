Society

Pogo stick company Cangoroo hopes to compete with electronic scooters

You remember pogo sticks as a kid, but what about as an alternative to electric scooters?

You may be able to bounce your way around town if a Swedish-based mobility company has its way.

Earlier this month, the company Cangoroo announced plans to deploy hundreds of pogo sticks in select cities to directly compete with electric scooters as a transportation option.

One of the launch cities is San Francisco.
