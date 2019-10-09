Society

Bay Area police department's humorous PG&E power shutdown 'tips' go viral

PLEASANTON, Calif. -- The Pleasanton Police Department is trying to make sure residents are ready for the PG&E power shutdowns by using a little humor to get their point across.

186,000 without power in Northern California as PG&E begins outages

The department released a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon that went viral with more than five thousand shares as of 5PM including by the Sonoma County Sheriff's Department.


They also provided a hilarious list of useful reminders. Take a look:

Pleasanton Police Department Facebook Post

  • If you come home and everything is dark and nothing works, then yes, you are experiencing a power shutdown. Remain calm. Use your cell phone light to search frantically for the one flashlight you think you have in the house. It will be dead of course. Search for batteries. You will need four but only find three.

  • Wish you had charged your cell phone. Plug your phone into the charger but then say to yourself, "duh the power is out."


  • Charge up those portable phone chargers tonight. However, keep in mind, should your teen's phone run out of battery it could be a good thing. Watching them go through Tik-Tok or Instagram withdrawals could be good entertainment. Heck, it could even put them dangerously close to having to read a book by flashlight or doing something creative.

  • Please do not call 911 and ask when the power will come back on. Our dispatchers are very good but they cannot see into the future. They will tell you they do not know and then disconnect so they can answer the other hundred calls from people asking about the power being out.

  • Keep your freezer and refrigerator doors closed to keep food from spoiling. If you have teenagers this may be difficult so speak loudly but slowly to them so they understand. You may need to hang a sign on the doors as well. Use big letters.

  • Use food supplies that do not require refrigeration. We think potato chips, Twinkies, Oreos, and peanut butter might be a good start! Okay, maybe throw an apple or an avocado in there, too.

  • You will need a plan to keep medicines refrigerated or power-dependent medical devices working.


  • PG&E suggests you turn off or disconnect appliances, equipment or electronics. Power may return with momentary "surges" or "spikes" that may cause damage.

  • DO NOT use generators, camp stoves, or charcoal grills indoors. Carbon monoxide fumes can be deadly. Moreover, never use a gas stove top or oven to heat your home. Do what your mom used to tell you to do: Put on a sweater.

  • Check on your neighbors. Even the one whose dog barks all night. And the other one who always parks in front of your house.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorthern californiabay areapower outagepg&epower poleswildfiresonoma county
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
How to be ready for PG&E power shutdown
PG&E to proactively shut off power to nearly 800K CA customers
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in CA
MAPS: PG&E power shutoff is affecting these Bay Area cities
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal Edison may cut power to 174K customers amid fire risk
Lisa Frank fans can live out rainbow dreams in DTLA hotel
SoCal forecast: Sunny conditions on tap ahead of red flag warnings
Venice Beach: Man found dead on sand, prompting police investigation
Keep lost pets at home, save space at LA animal shelters
Taste of Thanksgiving at all Porto's SoCal locations
Mother surrenders newborn baby at Koreatown fire station
Show More
5-year-old dies in suspected DUI crash in Lake Los Angeles
Gov. Gavin Newsom signs law capping rent increases
186,000 without power in Northern California as PG&E begins outages
Turkey launches offensive against Kurdish fighters in Syria
Montgomery, Ala. elects first black mayor in 200-year history
More TOP STORIES News