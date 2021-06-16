SurveyUSA poll: Most Californians say the state is ready to reopen

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An exclusive Eyewitness News poll asked Californians how they feel about the state reopening Tuesday, to which most said the state is ready, while roughly one in five said the rollback of restrictions is coming too early.Among those polled, 21% said the state's reopening is "too soon," but 42% said the June 15 date is fitting, while 25% said the rollback is overdue. The remaining 11% were unsure.When asked about mask wearing, 64% of respondents said they plan on still wearing a face covering indoors, even if it's not required. Twenty-four percent said they will not wear a mask indoors and 12% weren't sure.Numbers shifted when it came to mask wearing outdoors. When asked if they will wear a mask in outdoor public places, even if it's not required, 44% said yes and 45% said no. Just 11% said they're not sure.California lifted most COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday more than a year after it became the first state in the U.S. to impose a shutdown to prevent the spread of the virus.In the poll conducted by Survey USA, 600 California adults were interviewed last week. Here is the full list and the results of each question:21% Too Soon25% Overdue42% Just About Right11% Not Sure64% Yes24% No12% Not Sure36% Everyone40% Only Those Unvaccinated14% No One10% Not Sure44% Yes45% No11% Not SureMasks were never necessary to keep people safe from the Coronavirus.Masks were necessary to keep people safe at one or more points during the past year, but have not been necessary for some time now.Masks have just recently stopped being necessary to keep people safe.Masks are still necessary to keep people safe.19% Were Never Necessary23% Were Necessary At One Or More Points9% Just Recently Stopped Being Necessary46% Still Necessary3% Not Sure54% More Likely To Shop There6% Less Likely38% No Difference2% Not Sure43% Yes44% No13% Not Sure37% Yes50% No13% Not Sure56% Yes35% No9% Not Sure31% Yes55% No14% Not SureBecause workers are afraid of getting the Coronavirus?Because businesses do not pay a living wage?Because the extra $300 a week in unemployment benefits discourages people from working?Or some other reason?25% Workers Afraid Of Getting Coronavirus28% Businesses Do Not Pay a Living Wage36% Unemployment Benefits Discourages People3% Other8% Not Sure53% Outside The Home14% Entirely From Home32% Did Not Work2% Not Sure65% Same Job11% Changed Jobs22% Stopped Working2% Not Sure49% Yes50% No0% Not Sure41% To Return30% To Continue Working From Home28% Leaving The Choice Entirely Up To You2% Not Sure30% Return To Workplace41% Continue Working From Home28% Hybrid Of Both1% Not Sure38% Happy To Do So41% Have Mixed Emotions16% Unhappy / Not Enough To Look For a New Job4% Unhappy Enough To Look For Another Job1% Not Sure72% Yes19% No5% No One In Person4% Not Sure