Homeless in Southern California

SoCal residents believe majority of homeless suffer from mental illness, poll says

Homelessness and mental health are two issues that are frequently mentioned together.

An exclusive Eyewitness News poll conducted by Survey USA asked, "What percent of homeless do you think suffer from mental illness?" Southern California residents said they believe an overwhelming 62 percent.

MORE: Half of SoCal say government officials are responsible for taking care of homeless, poll says

As Eyewitness News continues our ongoing series on homelessness, tune in to ABC7 Tuesday at 5 p.m. for a look inside the Los Angeles County Jail, which will be replaced by a mental health facility.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhomeless in southern californiahomeless
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMELESS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
SKID ROW HELP: Volunteers feed the homeless with 1,000 burritos
Garcetti responds to Trump's comments on homelessness
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News