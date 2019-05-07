Homeless in Southern California

Half of SoCal say government officials are responsible for taking care of homeless, poll says

Half of Southern Californian residents believe government officials are responsible for taking care of the homeless population, according to an exclusive Eyewitness News poll conducted by Survey USA.

The survey asked, "Who is responsible for taking care of the homeless?" An overwhelming 50 percent of participants said it should be government officials.

MORE: Addressing homeless crisis in San Bernardino with compassion and hope

As Eyewitness News continues our ongoing series on homelessness, tune in to ABC7 Tuesday at 5 p.m. for an in-depth look at a Los Angeles County homeless outreach program, which helps find the most vulnerable and gets them help.

MORE: SoCal residents concerned over becoming homeless, poll shows
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhomeless in southern californiahomelessgovernment
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMELESS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
SKID ROW HELP: Volunteers feed the homeless with 1,000 burritos
Garcetti responds to Trump's comments on homelessness
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Show More
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
More TOP STORIES News