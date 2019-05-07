Half of SoCal say government officials are responsible for taking care of homeless, poll says

Half of Southern Californian residents believe government officials are responsible for taking care of the homeless population, according to an exclusive Eyewitness News poll conducted by Survey USA.The survey asked, "Who is responsible for taking care of the homeless?" An overwhelming 50 percent of participants said it should be government officials.As Eyewitness News continues our ongoing series on homelessness, tune in to ABC7 Tuesday at 5 p.m. for an in-depth look at a Los Angeles County homeless outreach program, which helps find the most vulnerable and gets them help.