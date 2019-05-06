SoCal residents concerned over becoming homeless, call issue a 'crisis'

An exclusive Eyewitness News poll conducted by Survey USA reveals nearly half of Southern California residents consider homelessness a "major problem." An additional 20 percent call it a "crisis."About 20 percent are even "very worried" that they will one day become homeless, while 26 percent are somewhat concerned.When asked what the likelihood is that they might become homeless in their lifetime, people polled put the odds at 30 percent.Tune in to ABC7 at 5 p.m. for an in-depth look at being homeless in the Southland, including an interview with a man who says so many people don't realize just how close they are to actually becoming homeless.