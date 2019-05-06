Homeless in Southern California

SoCal residents concerned over becoming homeless, call issue a 'crisis'

An exclusive Eyewitness News poll conducted by Survey USA reveals nearly half of Southern California residents consider homelessness a "major problem." An additional 20 percent call it a "crisis."

About 20 percent are even "very worried" that they will one day become homeless, while 26 percent are somewhat concerned.

When asked what the likelihood is that they might become homeless in their lifetime, people polled put the odds at 30 percent.

Tune in to ABC7 at 5 p.m. for an in-depth look at being homeless in the Southland, including an interview with a man who says so many people don't realize just how close they are to actually becoming homeless.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhomeless in southern californiahomeless
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMELESS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
SKID ROW HELP: Volunteers feed the homeless with 1,000 burritos
Garcetti responds to Trump's comments on homelessness
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
Show More
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
More TOP STORIES News