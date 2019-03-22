Society

Gas prices: Refinery problems causing largest daily price hike in 3 years in LA County

Problems at refineries have caused gas prices to rise over 4 cents a gallon in Los Angeles County, the largest daily price hike in three years.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Problems at refineries have caused gas prices to rise over 4 cents a gallon in Los Angeles County, the largest daily price hike in three years.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in L.A. County is $3.48, and in Orange County it's $3.44 -- those are the highest prices we've seen since December.

The 4-cent spike is the biggest since February of 2016.

AAA says a fire last Friday closed part of the Phillips 66 Carson refinery. There was also planned work at the Torrance refinery and unplanned flaring at the Chevron El Segundo refinery.

That caused prices to go up, and analysts say higher oil prices are likely to push gas prices even higher.
