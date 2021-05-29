Resources for the LGBTQ+ Community

LGBTQ+ Support Organizations

June's Pride Month is a time to honor and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and their allies. ABC7 Eyewitness News will have a series of reports on the LGBTQ+ community throughout the month.ABC7 will also present the "Thrive with Pride Celebration," Saturday, June 12 at 9pm on ABC7.Join ABC7 anchors Ellen Leyva and Brandi Hitt, along with special guest host Raven-Symoné as they celebrate Pride in SoCal. Karl Schmid and Eric Resendiz will report during the special.We'll shine a spotlight on local LGBTQ+ people making a difference, from law makers to essential workers.We'll hear personal stories from the LGBTQ+ community, plus we'll have special performances from LGBTQ+ ally and Backstreet Boy AJ McLean and the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles.AIDS Walk L.A. is the world's first walk to fight HIV and AIDS. It's true - 35 years ago, a group of fed-up activists, patients, advocates, and friends put their soles on the line to shake the government into action during the AIDS crisis. And it happened on the streets of Los Angeles.APLA Health's mission is to achieve health care equity and promote well-being for the LGBT and other underserved communities and people living with and affected by HIV.APAIT has held a distinctive record of providing high quality programming through its vision - to advocate, educate, and achieve optimal health and well-being for vulnerable communities. APAIT's mission is to positively impact the quality of life for vulnerable communities experiencing behavioral health challenges, housing insecurity, and at-risk for HIV/AIDS. APAIT is grounded by its core values of compassion, commitment, communication, empowerment, integrity, mentorship, respect, and teamwork.Diversity Collective is a community-based 501(c)3 nonprofit governed by a volunteer board of directors and volunteer advisory board. It is our mission to promote advocacy, education, mental and physical health for the LGBTQ community and those affected by HIV and AIDS in Ventura County, California. We do this work via our community resource center, programs, and community-building events.Since 2016, Gay Therapy Center in LA have helped hundreds of clients in LA at their offices in West Hollywood, Los Feliz, Westwood, and Santa Monica. While the aim is to make therapy convenient and near your home or office, their highest agenda is to match you to a therapist with whom you will really connect. Each Gay Therapy Center therapist is fully licensed by the State of California. LA psychotherapists have an average of ten years of experience and many have over twenty years' experience.GLAAD Los Angeles hosts media series that highlight queer art and storytelling including OUTFEST. GLAAD rewrites the script for LGBTQ acceptance. As a dynamic media force, GLAAD tackles tough issues to shape the narrative and provoke dialogue that leads to cultural change. GLAAD protects all that has been accomplished and creates a world where everyone can live the life they love.GLSEN Los Angeles is a chapter of GLSEN, a national organization fighting for every student's right to a safe, supportive education. GLSEN LA is a grassroots initiative, working locally in our community to ensure safe schools for all students, regardless of sexual orientation and gender identity. There are 43 chapters around the country.Christopher Street West (CSW), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, organized the world's first permitted parade advocating for gay rights on June 28, 1970 to commemorate the Stonewall Rebellion on Christopher Street in New York City the year prior. Over 50 years later, we have built a rich history as an active voice for the LGBTQ+ community across the Greater Los Angeles area. While we're best known for producing the LA Pride Parade & Festival, we also organize, sponsor or support other community events throughout the year, and work with our nonprofit, philanthropic, community and corporate partners to further diversity, equity and inclusion.The mission of Latino Equality Alliance (LEA) is to advocate for equity, safety, and wellness for the Latinx Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer+ community. As a non-profit organization with a strong focus on family acceptance, LGBT equality, and immigration reform; LEA engages Latinx LGBT community leaders and organizations in direct action, organizing to address issues of bullying, homophobia, xenophobia, family separation, violence against youth, homelessness, high health risk behaviors and HIV/AIDS.The LGBTQ Center Long Beach advances equity for LGBTQ people through culturally responsive advocacy, education, programs, and services. We envision affirming communities where all LGBTQ people live in health, wellness, safety, and prosperity.At the LGBTQ Center OC, all members and allies of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender community of Orange County join together in a network of support and unity. Our life-affirming programs focus on empowerment, and our advocacy efforts focus on speaking out against hate and discrimination. We exist so that every segment of the LGBTQ population of Orange County has the resources needed to thrive in their own lives and communities. The LGBTQ Center Orange County provides services to more than 14,000 individuals annually across a broad spectrum of culture, ethnicity, age, and economic background.The vision of the LGBTQ+ Center of Riverside is: To guide and support the local LGBTQ+ community and its allies. To help them become who they aspire to be. To achieve their goals with courage and pride. To form friendships and connections with members of the community through different programs that will inspire them to be the best they can be. To be free. To love all and be loved by all.Since 1969 the Los Angeles LGBT Center has cared for, championed, and celebrated LGBT individuals and families in Los Angeles and beyond. The Center provides services for more LGBT people than any other organization in the world, offering programs, services, and global advocacy that span four broad categories: Health, Social Services and Housing, Culture and Education, Leadership and Advocacy.ONE Archives Foundation Inc. is the independent community partner that supports the ONE National Gay & Lesbian Archives at USC Libraries, the largest repository of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer (LGBTQ) materials in the world. Today, the organization is dedicated to promoting this important resource through diverse activities including educational initiatives, fundraising, and range of public programs.Out & Equal is the premier organization working exclusively on LGBTQ workplace equality. They partner with Fortune 1000 companies, government agencies, and organizations across industries and diverse missions to provide LGBTQ executive leadership development, comprehensive D&I training and consultation, and professional networking opportunities that build inclusive and welcoming work environments.South Bay LGBTQ Center's mission is to promote education, social interaction, personal growth, and political awareness. We hope to foster greater inclusion as well as understanding of our LGBTQ+/Queer and other intersecting communities in the South Bay area.Trans Can Work (TCW) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Los Angeles, CA and is committed to advancing workplace inclusion through innovative training strategies and workforce development. Our tried-and-true system is based off decades of cumulative experience as transgender leaders working to advance inclusion in the public, private, and non-profit sectors across the country.Trans Chorus of Los Angeles is the first all Trans-Identified Chorus in America, consisting of Transgender, Non-Binary, Intersex, Gender-Non-Conforming and Gender-Fluid individuals. TCLA Celebrates diversity and acceptance in our acceptance and vocal presentation so that others can see and feel the joy we share. Through our music we bring to the world awareness, understanding, power and victory for the Trans Community.The mission of TransLatin@ Coalition (TLC) is to advocate for the specific needs of the Trans Latin@ community that resides in the U.S.A. and to plan strategies that improve our quality of life.Founded in 1998 by the creators of the Academy Award-winning short film TREVOR, The Trevor Project is the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people under 25.Unique Woman's Coalition (UWC) is dedicated to being a collective voice centering the narratives and needs of black trans culture. We're Committed to fostering the next generation of black trans leadership from within the community through mentorship, scholarship, and community care engagement work.The Wall Las Memorias is a community health and wellness organization dedicated to serving Latino, LGBTQ and other under-served populations through advocacy, education and building the generation of leadership.