Manhattan Beach emoji war: House painted bright pink after neighbors report owner

By
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- On 39th Street in Manhattan Beach, you'll find all very expensive and very similar looking homes ... until you get to the one painted bright pink with two enormous emojis.

Kathryn Kidd owns the house. She says when she first bought it, she used it for a short-term rental and didn't realize that was illegal in the city of Manhattan Beach.

"It's my responsibility. I take full responsibility for my actions," she said.

But her neighbors reported her, and she was fined $4,000. After that, the house was painted pink with the bright emojis. But Kidd says it wasn't retaliation.

At first, neighbors were surprised, and then they were angry.

"We are all affected by somebody so blatantly violating just common decency," said neighbor Dina Doll.

"I think right off the bat this is an illegal sign. She should've had that permitted," Doll said, calling it a public nuisance.

The city says residents can paint something creative on the side of their house, stating "there are no rules against it."

Some residents say the emoji war is not over, and they will fight to get them removed.
