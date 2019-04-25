royal family

Prince Harry, Duchess Kate make appearance without Duchess Meghan, Prince William at Anzac Day

Fans of the royal family got to see an unusual pairing on Thursday: Prince Harry appeared without his wife Meghan, and he was alongside Duchess Kate, who was there without husband Prince Willam.



The two were both attending the Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey in London. Anzac Day is a memorial holiday on the anniversary of New Zealand and Australian soldiers, known as Anzacs, landing on the Gallipoli Peninsula in 1915. More than 10,000 soldiers from the two countries were killed during that World War I campaign in what is now Turkey.

Kate made the appearance without her husband because the prince is currently abroad. The second-in-line to the throne is on a two-day trip to New Zealand, where his activities include attending an Anzac Day service and meetings with medics, police officers and survivors of the New Zealand mosque attacks. On March 15, 50 people were killed and dozens injured in terrorist attacks at two mosques.



Prince William said of traveling to New Zealand after the attacks that "a good friend doesn't pick up the phone when people are in need. You travel to their place and you put your arms around them," according to the country's police commissioner.

Prince Harry, meanwhile, attended the service without his wife. Duchess Meghan, formerly known as Meghan Markle, is expected to give birth sometime in April. She and Prince Harry said in a statement earlier this month that they plan to keep the details of the baby's birth private until they've had a chance to celebrate as a family.

This has been a big week for the royal family. Prince Louis, Kate's youngest child, turned one on Tuesday, and Queen Elizabeth II turned 93 on Sunday.

RELATED PHOTOS: William, Kate and their royal family through the years


RELATED PHOTOS: Prince Hary, Meghan Markle through the years

RELATED: The royal baby and the line to the British throne

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societykate middletonprince harryroyal familymeghan markleprince william
ROYAL FAMILY
Royal baby Archie christened at private Windsor ceremony
What to know ahead of baby Archie's christening
Princess Diana would have been 58 on Monday
Yankees give Harry, Meghan tiny jersey for baby Archie
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News