Flea infestation in Sacramento neighborhood drives out US Postal Service carriers

Snow, rain and heat usually don't stop postal service workers, but many were driven out by fleas in one part of Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) --
Snow, rain and heat usually don't stop postal service workers, but many were driven out by fleas in one part of Sacramento.

The U.S. Postal Service said the pest problem was so bad in the neighborhood they had to stop service there. Carriers reportedly came back with flea bites at the end of their shifts.

For several days, residents had to pick their mail up at the post office a few miles away. Then Monday, service resumed.

Carriers said they're willing to continue delivering the mail, but this time they're armed with flea repellent.
