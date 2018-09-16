San Pedro residents gave back during launch of new nonprofit

San Pedro residents took time to give back. The Rock Around the Park event took place at Point Fermin Park.It was the launch of the nonprofit Giving is Getting Association. The organization says it will provide hope to the hopeless, help for the helpless and education for the motivated.Organizers wanted to bring attention to homelessness and hunger in Los Angeles County. The free event featured live music and dancing. There was also a 1950s costume contest and classic cars.The goal was to feed 5,000 event goers. Guest speakers promoted a positive image, and an overall brighter outlook on life.